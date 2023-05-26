Storybook Island gets ready for the summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This unique park transports you to a land filled with your favorite tales from children’s stories. Rapid City’s Storybook Island opens this weekend with a facelift after a season of updates.

A major concern for park officials was making the park more accessible. This includes small changes like swapping mulch out for a more kid-friendly turf and adding braille signs to many of the playsets, but it also includes big changes like ensuring there are wheelchair-accessible playsets. The park’s executive director Jackie Laws says that these changes help them get closer to the park’s original vision.

“Storybook Island’s mission statement has always been a free, safe, fun place to play for all children and now it really is for all children with all abilities so myself, the staff, and the Storybook Island board of directors the last two years that has been our main focus,” said Laws.

Opening day for the park is this Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.