Skip to content
News
Local
Weather
Closings
Sports
Livestream
Submit Photos and Videos
Cooking With Eric
Digital Advertising
Home
Livestream
News
KOTA Cares
Agriculture
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Fine Arts
Health/Medical
Law Enforcement
Local
Medical
Military
National
Regional
Science
State
Sturgis Rally
Technology
Video
Weather
Download Our Weather App
Closings
Weather Cams
Weather Blog
Good Morning KOTA Territory
Cooking With Eric
Food & Drink
Mr. Food
Sheridan Cooks
Wine Minute
Sports
Big Ol Fish
Friday Night Hike
Athlete Of The Week
Stats & Predictions
Politics
Election Results
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Submit a Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Digital Advertising
Programming Schedule
COVID-19 Map
Newsletter
Support Local Business
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
RCAS board candidates weigh in on school issues
Two board seats are up for election in the Rapid City Area Schools district.
(MGN Online)
By
KOTA Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
6-year-old shot at a Rapid City home
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer
Latest News
Spearfish elementary schools raise money to help fight disease and stroke
RCAS Area 5 - Christine Stephenson
RCAS Area 5: Paul Lloyd
RCAS Area 4 - Karen S. Woods