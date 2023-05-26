RCAS Area 4 - Karen S. Woods

Question 1: Why do you consider yourself the best candidate? Your experiences? Your strengths?

I will bring experience of serving on multiple school boards when I lived in Nebraska. My strengths are communication, organization, working with others, and knowledge of educational processes and budgets.

Question 2: What is the most important issue facing the RCAS community and how would you address it?

There are a variety of issues facing the RCAS. Communication and transparency between staff, administration, and the school board are critical as well as communication with parents.

Reading at grade level is a particular issue I would like to focus on as well as the needs of some of our school buildings.

Question 3: What are the factors on which you will base your decisions as a school board member?

Integrity, moral values, understanding based on my school board experience and how our decisions as a board would benefit the children in our schools.

