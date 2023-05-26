Central and Stevens girls golfers meet up for City Tournament
Cobblers and Raiders tee it up at Meadowbrook
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We are heading down the home stretch of the high school golf season. Central and Stevens are preparing for the state tournament by playing in the annual city tourney. Round one was Thursday at Meadowbrook with the best ball format. The teams will meet up Friday at the Elks course.
