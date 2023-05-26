Black Hills National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills National Ceremony will hold its 2023 Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies on Monday, May 29.

The Department of Veteran Affairs Black Hills National Ceremony will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. with the South Dakota State American Legion. The ceremony includes speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and to end with a rifle salute.

The second ceremony held by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe American Legion Post 324 is at 1 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Everyone is welcome to attend.

VIP Parking will be available, please contact the cemetery at (605) 347-3830 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer
James Jumping Eagle trial is set to start in September.
Accused murderer to represent himself in court

Latest News

Jackley’s explanation should be objective, clear, and simple to inform voters of the purpose...
Attorney General Jackley releases draft explanation for proposed term limits
Sturgis magazine cover art reveal
George Floyd anniversary
Summer car fires