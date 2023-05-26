Black Hills National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills National Ceremony will hold its 2023 Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies on Monday, May 29.

The Department of Veteran Affairs Black Hills National Ceremony will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. with the South Dakota State American Legion. The ceremony includes speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and to end with a rifle salute.

The second ceremony held by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe American Legion Post 324 is at 1 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Everyone is welcome to attend.

VIP Parking will be available, please contact the cemetery at (605) 347-3830 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.