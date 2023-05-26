6-year-old shot at a Rapid City home

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a child
Child shot according to RCPD.
Child shot according to RCPD.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 6-year-old boy was shot at a Rapid City home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the child has a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital. Police did not release where he was shot.

The shooting was at a home on the 100 block of East Signal Drive

Police have obtained a photo of the shooting suspect as he was running from the scene.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified
Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer
James Jumping Eagle trial is set to start in September.
Accused murderer to represent himself in court

Latest News

RCAS Area 4 candidate.
RCAS Area 4: Walter Swan Jr
Black Hills National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony
Jackley’s explanation should be objective, clear, and simple to inform voters of the purpose...
Attorney General Jackley releases draft explanation for proposed term limits
Sturgis magazine cover art reveal