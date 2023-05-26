6-year-old shot at a Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 6-year-old boy was shot at a Rapid City home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the child has a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital. Police did not release where he was shot.

The shooting was at a home on the 100 block of East Signal Drive

Police have obtained a photo of the shooting suspect as he was running from the scene.

Anyone with any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

