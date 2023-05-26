$100,000 for Lil Punkins?

Kids playing at Lil Punkins Daycare in Rapid City.
Kids playing at Lil Punkins Daycare in Rapid City.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem presented Lil Punkins Daycare in Rapid City with a $100,000 grant for upgrades, expansion, and licensing of the facility.

The money received comes from a $12 million grant offered to child care facilities throughout the state. Jenny Jimenez, owner of Lil Punkins Daycare, says that the money from the grant will be used to make the daycare more handicap accessible, and to become a fully licensed group family daycare.

”It means a ton to us because we can help more families in the community. It’s amazing because we have this opportunity we never thought we would. It just gives me inspiration as far as teaching kids from the time they are really little, and continuing the relationships with the children,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez said that she is grateful to receive this grant in order to expand her daycare from 12 to 20 children, and to continue doing what she loves.

