Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon

By David Stradling
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will linger through the night with more cloud cover increasing from the south. Lows will fall into the 50s once again.

Scattered clouds continue Friday with showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota with large hail and damaging winds possible with some storms. Highs will be in the 70s. It will also be breezy Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon storm chances continue into the weekend with a few strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday and Memorial Day will have afternoon storm chances with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect similar temperatures and storm chances for much of next week.

