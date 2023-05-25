Senator Mike Rounds visits Ellsworth AFB to discuss B-21 bomber unit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A major focus of Wednesday’s meeting was on infrastructure to support the crews who will be moving to the area for the new B-21.

“We identified a few areas that we can work on with Sen. (Mike) Rounds and his staff and that’s what this is all about. Partnering, cutting through some of the layers that sometimes occur from planning to execution and working them out,” said Dr. Ravis Chaudary, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment.

Although the discussion was about the base, Senator Rounds and Secretary Chaudry addressed issues beyond the gates of Ellsworth.

There was a disagreement between Douglas High School and Ellsworth Air Force Base about funding needed to support new students enrolling.

Chaudhary says, discussing the area as a whole is why it is important for Senator Rounds and him to meet and that adding a bomber to the base truly is a “team effort.”

The Senator also emphasized the importance of having these meetings before making any changes.

“If you want your airmen to be able to have a place to live you’ve gotta have housing. If you want your kids to have a good education you gotta have the schools built when they get here not after they’ve arrived,” said Senator Rounds.

The Senator says the exact date the bomber will touch down on base is classified but did say the plan is still on track to have it arrive sometime in 2024.

