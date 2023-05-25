Cooking with Eric - Greek Shrimp Salad

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lots of colors, easy to make - this shrimp salad is perfect for get togethers this summer!

First, place 2 pounds of cooked shrimp, peeled and tail off in a bowl. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes. In a small bowl or jar, whisk together 1/8 cup extra virgin olive oil with 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar. Pour over shrimp then add 2 dozen grape tomatoes, halved and one rib celery, chopped. Also add 2 green onions, chopped.

Gently toss; refrigerate a couple of hours or overnight before serving.

