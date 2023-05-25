Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The deceased individual was discovered in a drainage tunnel near East Blvd. and Omaha St. last week and has been identified as 52-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud of Rapid City.

An autopsy performed in the investigation revealed no evidence of trauma. During the investigation, police found evidence that these water drainage tunnels have been used as shelter periodically by members of the city’s homeless population.

It is believed Yellow Cloud was using the tunnel as shelter when he died. He died in the winter, according to his bulky clothing. His body probably got washed into the gated runoff tunnel where he was found by recent heavy rains.

