Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k honors his very active lifestyle

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An outdoorsman, scholar, musician, singer, and athlete, Tom Pfeifle was a very active person. To keep his love for an active lifestyle alive, a memorial has been set up in his name for Raider Park in Rapid City. Raider Park includes trails for Pfeifle’s active lifestyle and will eventually include an amphitheater for his creative hobbies.

To help the Tom Pfeifle Memorial his family and friends are hosting a 5k on June 24 at Raider Park. The Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and registration starts at 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. However, it is suggested to pre-register by June 2.

For more information on the 5k watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
The Rapid City Police Department is closer to opening its newest location on the west side of...
Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
The Rapid City landfill is the target of a new lawsuit alleging pollution of nearby ranch land.
Lawsuit filed claiming Rapid City’s landfill could pollute Rapid Creek

Latest News

Lt. Eric O'Connor with RCFD gives tips on prepping your home for a wildfire on KOTA Territory...
Prepping your home for the summer wildfire season
Lt. Eric O'Connor with RCFD gives tips on prepping your home for a wildfire on KOTA Territory...
Prepping your home for a wildfire
Downtown Hot Springs road construction.
Road construction leads to financial destruction for downtown businesses
Distracted driving display in the Monument.
Art exhibit shows dangers of distracted driving