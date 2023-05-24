Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k honors his very active lifestyle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An outdoorsman, scholar, musician, singer, and athlete, Tom Pfeifle was a very active person. To keep his love for an active lifestyle alive, a memorial has been set up in his name for Raider Park in Rapid City. Raider Park includes trails for Pfeifle’s active lifestyle and will eventually include an amphitheater for his creative hobbies.

To help the Tom Pfeifle Memorial his family and friends are hosting a 5k on June 24 at Raider Park. The Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and registration starts at 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. However, it is suggested to pre-register by June 2.

For more information on the 5k watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.