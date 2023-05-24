Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

