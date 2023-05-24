Storm chances increase into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with low temperatures falling into the 50s for many. It will be a little breezy at times.

Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for many, though a few spots will climb back into the 80s. Storm chances for Thursday will primarily be in northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota, Montana and the Black Hills. A couple of storms could slide into Rapid City during the evening, but the chances are pretty low for that happening.

Friday, storms are expected to develop in the afternoon through Wyoming and move into South Dakota during the evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats.

Afternoon and evening storm chances will continue into the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area. A similar forecast is expected next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.