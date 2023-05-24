Prepping your home for the summer wildfire season

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prepare for the worst, hope for the best, exactly how people feel during the fire season. Lt. Eric O’Connor with the Rapid City Fire Department says they train for wildfires year-round, but there are a few things you can do to save your home. In the case of a wildfire have your yard, gutters, and deck clear of any ground fuels, like pine needles or dead branches. The Rapid City Fire Department will also come to your house to give any advice on clearing your yard and make sure it is fireproof.

For more information on preparing for a wildfire, check out the interview from KOTA Territory News at Noon above.

