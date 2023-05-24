New trailer can help Lakota people reconnect with their roots

Wednesday, the Intertribal Buffalo Council unveiled a new trailer that will help butchers clean buffalo while out in the fields, ensuring less waste.
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Traditionally, Native American tribes would often use every part of an animal they kill, from the bones to hair, and even the hide. Wednesday, the Intertribal Buffalo Council unveiled a new trailer that will help butchers clean buffalo while out in the fields, ensuring less waste.

The intertribal buffalo council created the cultural harvesting trailer... designed to go out into fields to assist people who are harvesting buffalo.

The objective of the trailer is to make it easier for people to harvest every part of the animal, without having to take it to town.

“Well it’s very important, you know the buffalo were everything to us at one time and every part was important. So this machine will allow us to bring all of those parts back and do what needs to be done so we can use the entirety of the buffalo,” said executive director for Intertribal Buffalo Council, Troy Heinert.

The trailer was carefully designed to meet FDA standards and serves as a way for the Lakota people to reconnect with their ancestral ways of living.

“Well, it’s important for a couple of reasons. One is we want to make sure that food safety standards are followed as we distribute meat. The other thing is just to reconnect with buffalo and reconnect with processing the way we used to,” continued Heinert.

After noticing there was a need for more affordable and transportable ways of harvesting livestock, Sentinel Trailers constructed this trailer to provide a solution.

“The biggest thing is we saw that there was a need for these butchers to get these animals to their butcher shop. A Lot of the butcher shops are getting surrounded by the city, and so they can’t kill them on their premises, and so we saw the need and we started from the ground up,” said Robert Skousen, owner of Sentinel Trailers.

The trailer includes a water tank, an instant hot water heater, three inches of insulation on all sides, and a refrigeration compartment with a rail that can hold up to six buffalos at once.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
The Rapid City Police Department is closer to opening its newest location on the west side of...
Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day
FFTN is back for another year, helping Black Hills food truck vendors get exposure and bringing...
‘Family Food Truck Night’ uniting community through food

Latest News

Storms
Storm chances increase into the weekend
The Rapid City Fire Department 'Fill the Boot' donations for muscular dystrophy
Fill the Boot to support Muscular Dystrophy Association
Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer
If you have a large cab, or a larger truck, remember to park on side streets downtown, so your...
Curb your enthusiasm, don’t park too far into traffic