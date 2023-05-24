Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer

Deadwood is getting into the summer spirit kicking off their 3rd annual Free Summer Concert Series.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The unofficial start to summer is just about here with the Memorial Day weekend. Deadwood is getting into the summer spirit kicking off their 3rd annual Free Summer Concert Series.

Outlaw Square in Deadwood opened in 2019. The following year, with Covid-19 taking center stage, the Wild West town wanted to offer people a fun distraction, and the Free Summer Concert Series was born. It’s been a hit over the years. So to kick off year three of the series, 2021 American Idol Champion Chayce Beckham will perform. He’ll be in the spotlight Friday, followed by various other artists throughout the summer.

Free concert series artist lineup
Free concert series artist lineup(KOTA/KEVN)

“I’m excited to kick off the summer. We have so much fun here. We have so many activities going on here, not just for the kids, not just for the families and the adults, it brings everybody here. It fills up the hotel rooms, fills up the restaurants, gives people a chance to come out and experience Deadwood,” said Outlaw Square Director Bobby Rock.

The series will run until Aug. 30.

