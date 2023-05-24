Fill the Boot to support Muscular Dystrophy Association

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department’s annual “Fill the Boot Drive” is up and running again, all to provide care for those with Muscular Dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Boot Drive is going on all over the country and helps more than 250,000 people living with muscle-debilitating diseases. 100% of proceeds from RCFD’s drive stay local to help people get the care they need, as well as providing camps and some medical care free of charge.

“It’s so important because there are so many different diseases and this money goes to research medications, a bunch of different stuff with different muscular dystrophy diseases,” said Mobile Medic Lieutenant Rachel Hobbs, who is also the 1040 MDA coordinator.

“Rapid has been doing this for over 10 years, last year we raised over $67,000, they’re actually the top department in South Dakota and one of the top departments here in the Midwest. We’re really proud of the work they do here,” said Elizabeth Nelson, director of firefighter partnership for the MDA.

The “Fill the Boot” drive will continue through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, depending on calls for service. It takes place at multiple locations around town. You can donate at either Walmart, Family Fare on E. Saint Patrick Street, Safeway on Mountain View Road, and the corner of Omaha and East Boulevard intersection. You can also donate online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=15797

