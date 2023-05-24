‘Family Food Truck Night’ uniting community through food

FFTN is back for another year, helping Black Hills food truck vendors get exposure and bringing the community together.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food has the power to bring a community together, and that is what “Family Food Truck Night” is trying to do.

Since 2017, family food truck night has brought Black Hills food trucks together to offer a unique culinary experience to the Rapid City community. With a strong showing of people attending the unique event year after year, it was only a matter of time before talks of potentially expanding the community event were in the works.

“We have a lot of big plans that we would like to do, and I think that really requires us to take that next step as far as working with the city and working with some sponsors and stuff like that in order to really grow it to that next step,” said Family Food Truck Night co-organizer Ashley Lee.

Along with music and other activities, the unique thing about food truck night is that every Tuesday until the season is over, there will be a different line-up of food trucks offering different cuisines.

To keep yourself updated on what they are planning for the weeks to come, be sure to check out the Family Food Truck Night Facebook page.

