Art exhibit shows dangers of distracted driving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that over three thousand people died in accidents related to distracted driving in 2019. The Department is trying to stop that with an exhibit raising awareness of the potential dangers of distracted driving.

The exhibit in The Monument is a bright yellow half-globe with shattered phones attached to it. The phones rest on coffins to represent the worst possible outcome of distracted driving. Cabinet Secretary Craig Price says distracted driving can be an even more serious issue for those worried about younger drivers.

“There’s a whole host of things in our cars that can take the attention off the focus of doing our job of driving our car safely so it’s really important and for those of us especially that have teenage daughters like myself. It’s important that we teach them when you’re driving the car there’s nothing more important than focusing on the task at hand and making sure that you’re as safe as possible,” said Craig Price, the Cabinet Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The exhibit will stay in the Monument for the Summer before the organizers decide on a new resting place for it.

