Visit Rapid City launches first-of-its-kind program in South Dakota

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Visit Rapid City is launching a “first of its kind” program in the Black Hills to teach community members how they can be a force for Rapid City’s future.

The “tourism ambassador program” is designed to strengthen the tourism industry in the city by teaching professionals, volunteers, and residents how they can add to the visitor experience. Classes conducted by “Visit Rapid City” show how vital their participation is to the tourism industry here in the Black Hills.

“So our goal is to say how do we make sure that our front line is trained up and ready to go and answering the visitor’s questions and engaging them,” said Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman, “Helping them find things to do that they’re interested in so that they have an amazing experience in Rapid City and drive the image of our community overall.”

To learn how you can join this new ambassador program you can head to Visit Rapid City’s website.

