Unseasonably warm temperatures to continue as chances for rain go up this week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another smoky day is likely today. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. The best chance to see storms will be in northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota, the Black Hills and southeast Montana. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the area.

Smoky conditions will improve through the day Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop through the afternoon hours across northeast Wyoming, while western South Dakota should remain dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but remain in the 70s and 80s.

Thunderstorm chances will increase toward the end of the week across western South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the area and a few could remain in the 60s! Storm chances are expected to continue into the weekend and next week. We won’t see rain every day, or all day long at any time - best chances will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

