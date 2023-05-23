Thrift store expands with more items, helping people in need

Thrift shop in Rapid City expands store and offers more then just clothes.
Thrift shop in Rapid City expands store and offers more then just clothes.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western South Dakota Community Action thrift shop on Lombardy Drive in Rapid City opened its doors Monday to the public.

As the artist Macklemore would say only 20 dollars in your pocket? You don’t have to go hunting for affordable prices, this thrift store offers it all.

You won’t find only your grandads’ clothes here, but warm coats, furniture, and jewelry.

“So, if someone needs help or is going into a new job the clothes that we have still do go to them, but we have so much. We are selling it and the money that goes from that goes straight back into our program, so it goes right back into helping families and people that need it,” said Shareece Tatum, communications coordinator, of Western South Dakota community action.

The thrift shop is open to the public and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are also looking for volunteers, for more information you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
The Rapid City Police Department is closer to opening its newest location on the west side of...
Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Snow drifts in Pine Ridge reached up to 8ft.
Senator Rounds and tribal leaders discuss emergency management needs
The South Dakota Legislature finished its 2023 session Monday, leaving Gov. Kristi Noem's...
New democratic party executive director discusses future of South Dakota politics
Over 5,000 children books are donated every year.
Readiatrics donates thousands of books for 22nd annual book drive
Storms
Smoke moves out and storm chances increase