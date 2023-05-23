Smoke clears out, but storm chances increase

By David Stradling
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies will be likely overnight with temperatures in the 50s. Smoke will continue to filter out of the region Wednesday, though some haze will linger. Plenty of sunshine will be likely, especially in western South Dakota, as a few afternoon storms fire up in Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will feature the clearest air we have had since the smoke arrived late last week. showers and storms will develop across Wyoming and move into South Dakota through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many.

Highs win the 70s will continue Friday with afternoon storms likely. Temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s this weekend and once again, more afternoon and evening storms can be expected across the area.

The stormy pattern continues into next week with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
The Rapid City Police Department is closer to opening its newest location on the west side of...
Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm temperatures to continue as chances for rain go up this week.
Smoke decreases midweek as daily storm chances continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and hazy to start to the week.
We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.
Smoke and thunderstorms in the forecast for this week