Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year’s competition for Miss South Dakota will include an expanded age range, a new talent option and a return to a physical fitness competition.
Miss South Dakota 2022 Hunter Widvey will hand her crown down to one of the women listed below, but the competition will look a bit different compared to the previous year.
The age limit, previously 18 to 25, has been extended to 19 to 28. And a new talent category, “HERStory,” is a 90-second TED-talk style presentation for candidates who do not wish to perform a more traditional talent. Physical fitness is back - candidates will not compete in swimsuits, but in active wear, in a segment designed to showcase the overall impression of health and fitness commitment by each candidate.
Meet the 2023 candidates
Baylee Dittman
Breanna Bossman
Carly Goodhart
Elisa Swartz,
22, Miss Rushmore, Lincoln, NE, Talent: Piano, Community service initiative: Empowering Women in STEM (no photo available)
Emily Deinken
Javonte Madsen
Jensine Matson
Julia Stanek
Katherine Milbrandt
Laney Titze
Loretta Simon
Madisen Vetter
Maleah Eschenbaum
Margaret Samp
21, Miss Hub City, Sioux Falls, Talent: Classical Vocal, community service initiative: Beyond Dyslexia Inc. (no photo available)