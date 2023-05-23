Meade County Sheriff’s office seeking escapee

Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.
Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City escaped Meade County Courthouse.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An injured female was walking on Bear Butte Road when police received the report of her. An investigation led to the arrest of Caleb Richter, age 18, of Rapid City. Richter was arrested for alleged simple assault, probation violation, possession of a controlled drug, and numerous other warrants.

Upon arrival at the Meade County Jail, at around 7 a.m., Richter broke free from the deputy and ran.  Richter was last seen heading south near the courthouse. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, very dirty black pants, and a black and orange beanie. He was also handcuffed at the time of his escape.

Richter is a white male, 5′8″ approximately 140 pounds.

In an abundance of caution, the Sturgis Schools were notified of his escape and have taken reasonable action. Law enforcement will be monitoring activity and maintaining a close presence at the schools throughout the day.

Richter is not considered armed and dangerous.  If he is located or if anyone sees anything suspicious, you are encouraged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
Man sentenced in Porcupine manslaughter case
The Rapid City Police Department is closer to opening its newest location on the west side of...
Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time
Eunice Trueblood is being held liable for the electrical fire, and was served an eviction...
Rapid City mom loses her home on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Visit Rapid City launches first-of-its-kind program in South Dakota
Visit Rapid City launches first-of-its-kind program in South Dakota
Sturgis is bringing back open alcohol containers for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Open containers are back for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Lakota Homes Fire