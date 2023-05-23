Can’t miss tee time when golfing for a cause

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For nine years the Knights of Columbus have organized a golf tournament, supporting the Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Foundation. The foundation supports veterans who are adjusting to civilian life after they return home. Jerry Derr, Colton’s dad, says the transition time is difficult for our nation’s veterans, and his mission is to advocate for veterans, help them out and make the public aware of the battles veterans face while at home.

The golf tournament on June 10 helps the Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Foundation continues its efforts, and you can get involved. Plus, you can have your chance to win $10,000! Follow this link to register your team of four and learn more about the golf tournament and cash prize.

