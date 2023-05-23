4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT
NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

