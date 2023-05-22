Warmer and hazy to start to the week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will bring warmer temperatures today and Tuesday. Unfortunately we will still have extensive smoke and haze in the atmosphere from those Canadian wildfires. There are hopeful signs that haze will decrease by midweek and winds aloft change direction.

Much more unsettled weather arrives by as soon as Tuesday, but especially Wednesday, likely through much of the rest of the month. A series of upper level disturbances will trigger afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with the activity becoming more widespread toward week’s end. Temperatures will still be above normal later this week with highs in the 70s.

Those of you with outdoor plans this weekend should be ready to seek shelter when scattered thunderstorms form. Download the KOTA or KEVN Weather App to keep informed.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Two leaders, two cities, how will they move forward?
Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting
Mount Rushmore
South Dakota residents overwhelmingly support tourism
The rape allegedly took place between 2012 and 2013.
Trial date for man accused of 1st degree rape may change

Latest News

We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.
Smoke and thunderstorms in the forecast for this week
Smoky hazy skies stick around for a few more days
More smoke returns this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Smoky again today. Temperatures slightly below normal.