Smoke decreases midweek as daily storm chances continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Smoke and haze linger through the night. Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures are pretty warm with lows falling into the 50s to near 60°.

Another smoky day is likely Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. The best chance to see storms will be if you live in northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota, the Black Hills and southeast Montana. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the area.

Smoky conditions will improve through the day Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop through the afternoon hours across northeast Wyoming, while western South Dakota should remain dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but remain in the 70s and 80s.

Thunderstorm chances will increase toward the end of the week across western South Dakota. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the area and a few could remain in the 60s! Storm chances are expected to continue into the weekend and next week.

