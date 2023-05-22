Rapid City Police open new precinct to improve response time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is close to opening its newest precinct on the west side of town. With Rapid City growing quickly so is the need to have a stronger connection to the residents of the western part of the city.

“People can expect the new precinct to be opening in just a matter of a few weeks and it gives them an opportunity to interact with the residents and businesses in that community,” RCPD Lt. Kelvin Masur said.

The new precinct, located at the corner of Catron Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road (5430 Sheridan Lake Road) will provide the RCPD an opportunity to beef up response time to the western neighborhoods of Rapid City.

“With this new location also brings good news for residents because they will now have a place to rely on closer to home where they can file police reports and have more of a neighborly connection to the police in that area,” says Masur. He also adds that this office will be run by a smaller staff of officers and detectives but expects to see a growth in police staff throughout the year.

Masur will be the commanding officer at that precinct and believes the faster they can get to the people that need them the better for the residents in the community. It has been an ongoing issue in the southwest side of town. Police say the new location will alleviate the issues of response time with officers coming from downtown which has presented challenges in the past.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.