Rapid City Area Schools want community feedback

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools District wants input on how to develop their strategic plan for next year.

The plan itself consists of five points of focus, or pillars. These are staff, student, facilities, community, and communications. The district put out this survey for people to let them know what the most important focus is as well as how they feel about each specific pillar in general.

The survey can be completed both online and in person by asking for a form at the Rapid City Education Center.

“Go to Rapid City Area Schools website so RCAS.org. Right on that main page there’s gonna be a little flyer. You’ll see it say strategic planning community survey. You can click the link and it’ll take you to the survey,” said Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for RCAS.

The survey runs through Friday of this week so anyone interested in giving their input has a few days to get that done.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Two leaders, two cities, how will they move forward?
The well-maintained concrete facility will be available for occupancy by August 1.
Long-shuttered Shopko building in Rapid City gets new owner
Deceased body found by East Blvd. and Omaha St. in Rapid City
Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting

Latest News

Continues
Smoke will decrease as daily storm chances continue
The Rapid City landfill is the target of a new lawsuit alleging pollution of nearby ranch land.
Lawsuit filed claiming Rapid City’s landfill could pollute Rapid Creek
Smoke from wildfires in Canada hang over Rapid City.
The hazards associated with wildfire smoke
Man sentenced in Porcupine manslaughter case