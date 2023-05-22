Hardhats survive Sixers in Sunday showdown

Stars can’t keep up with Watertown
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After splitting a doubleheader with Cheyenne Post 6 on Saturday, the Post 22 Hardhats went down to the wire with the Sixers in an intense game three of their series. Plus, a flurry of runs in the fourth inning wasn’t enough for Post 320 as they hosted Watertown Post 17. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.

