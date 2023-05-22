Getting down on Western Wednesday, country dance lessons

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s always a place for dancing during the summer, such as weddings, concerts, and festivals. The sound of a fiddle or guitar to the beat of drums, people are swing dancing to the music. If you want to get in on the action, Western Wednesday is the place to be.

Debbie Elerton of Heartland Dancing will teach swing, line, and rumba dancing each Wednesday in June. Follow this link for more information on Western Wednesday and how to sign up.

