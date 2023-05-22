Enjoy free parking downtown over holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City officials announced today there will be free parking in the downtown area for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. In addition, partial access will be available this holiday weekend to the downtown parking structure.

“From high school graduations to the dedication of the renovated veterans monument in Memorial Park, to holiday shopping activities and the official start of the summer visitor season, there will be a lot to do in and around the downtown area over the holiday weekend,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “This will be a great opportunity to take in a movie, walk among the presidents and do some shopping and catch lunch with family and friends.”

Fisher also announced SECO Construction made adequate progress on the latest phase of renovations to the downtown parking structure, in order to allow partial access during the busy holiday weekend. However, the stairwells will remain closed to the public. Drivers and pedestrians are recommended to use caution around construction equipment and materials.

“This is an exciting holiday time in Rapid City and we appreciate everyone’s patience the last several weeks with the needed construction activities in the parking structure,” Fisher said. “We hope the free parking weekend and partial access to the parking structure will contribute to a holiday filled with great experiences, memories, and holiday reflection.”

City officials remind the public of additional options for public parking during evening hours, weekends, and holidays:

The City Hall parking lot at 300 Sixth Street

The City-leased parking lot to the east of the Stockgrowers Building, 400 block of St. Joseph Street

The City-leased parking lot behind First National Bank near Apolda Street and Seventh Street

The City-leased parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street to the east of Bob’s Shoe Repair

