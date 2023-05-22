Devils Tower National Monument staff attended a training for high-angle rope rescue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Devils Tower staff attended a 1-week seminar on high-angle rope rescue systems and how to use technical equipment for practical use, using hundreds of meters of rope and a guiding line aerial ropeway suspension system.

The team used a guiding line aerial ropeway suspension system to safely and efficiently move an individual from danger.

“With the 3-5 thousand people climbing the Tower every year, we need to be ready, and this seminar was a big step in the right direction. Keeping up with a training regimen is vital to keep our skills sharp. It’s not if but when we will be putting these types of skills to use to save a life” says Charlotte Higginson, a Search and Rescue Coordinator and Park Ranger at Devils Tower.

Most search and rescue incidents at Devils Tower National Monument involve injuries from heat exposure in the summer or slips, trips, or falls along our trails. Whether you plan to climb the Tower or stroll along the paved Tower Trail while visiting the park, remember to come prepared with food, water, and proper equipment while recreating.

