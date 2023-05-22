Devils Tower National Monument staff attended a training for high-angle rope rescue

Last month, Devils Tower staff attended a high-angle rope rescue course.
Last month, Devils Tower staff attended a high-angle rope rescue course.(Devils Tower National Monument)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Devils Tower staff attended a 1-week seminar on high-angle rope rescue systems and how to use technical equipment for practical use, using hundreds of meters of rope and a guiding line aerial ropeway suspension system.

The team used a guiding line aerial ropeway suspension system to safely and efficiently move an individual from danger.

“With the 3-5 thousand people climbing the Tower every year, we need to be ready, and this seminar was a big step in the right direction. Keeping up with a training regimen is vital to keep our skills sharp. It’s not if but when we will be putting these types of skills to use to save a life” says Charlotte Higginson, a Search and Rescue Coordinator and Park Ranger at Devils Tower.

Most search and rescue incidents at Devils Tower National Monument involve injuries from heat exposure in the summer or slips, trips, or falls along our trails. Whether you plan to climb the Tower or stroll along the paved Tower Trail while visiting the park, remember to come prepared with food, water, and proper equipment while recreating.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Two leaders, two cities, how will they move forward?
Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting
Mount Rushmore
South Dakota residents overwhelmingly support tourism
The rape allegedly took place between 2012 and 2013.
Trial date for man accused of 1st degree rape may change

Latest News

National EMS weeks recognizes the work that EMS personnel do in the community.
Emergency Medical Services provides life-saving care for a community
Debbie Ellerton and Patrick Czerny demonstrate country swing dancing on Good Morning KOTA...
Getting down on Western Wednesday, country dance lessons
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
2023 Miss Rodeo USA Anna Woolsey visits Rapid City.
2023 Miss Rodeo USA visits Rapid City