City to pause online payment system for system upgrades

System scheduled for maintenance
The upgrades will include new methods for logging into the web-based system, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple authentication.
The upgrades will include new methods for logging into the web-based system, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple authentication.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City’s payment system for processing utility payments, building permits, and general billing invoices will be shut down Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3 for necessary system upgrades. During this time, residents will not be able to make payments online. City authorities are encouraging clients to make their payments by the Wednesday, May 31 cutoff time before the system closure or to alternate payment choices through Monday, June 5.

City Finance officials say that all online and in-person payments made by Wednesday, May 31 will be processed and customers will get a receipt for their payments. A maintenance page will appear for customers attempting to make online payments during the upgrade period, indicating that the system is undergoing maintenance.

The upgrades will include new methods for logging into the web-based system, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple authentication. More details will be released on May 30.

During the system shutdown June 1-3, customers can utilize one of the following payment options:

  • Payment in person at the City Finance Office. No receipts will be available during the shutdown period of June 1-3.
  • Payment by mail. Payments received by Wednesday, May 31, will be processed by the close of business.
  • Customers can use the night depository box located on the west side (Sixth Street) of the City Hall building to drop off payments. No receipts will be available.

Late fees and utility shutoff actions will be suspended for the period of June 1-6. Late fees and shutoff actions will resume on June 7.

“The upgrades are necessary and will provide for a more efficient system,” said City Deputy Finance Director Tracy Davis. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period and encourage City customers to utilize one of the alternate payment methods, and make online payment prior to the scheduled shutdown or shortly after the upgrades are completed.”

For more information, contact the City’s Utility Billing Division at 605-394-4125 or City Finance Department at 605-394-4143.

