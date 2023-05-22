2023 Miss Rodeo USA visits Rapid City

2023 Miss Rodeo USA, Anna Woolsey, visits Rapid City.
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hailing from Oklahoma, Anna Woolsey, was crowned Miss Rodeo USA in January. On average Miss Rodeo USA travels 100,000 miles during their time, her most recent trip was to Rapid City.

Gold Diggers based out of Rapid City made the two crowns for Miss Rodeo USA, a national organization. Beth Weldon, Chairman of Miss Rodeo USA says the life skills women gain while competing for the crown will follow them for life. Weldon says public speaking is the number one skill the competitors gain, and Woolsey agrees.

Watch the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about 2023 Miss Rodeo USA, Anna Woolsey.

