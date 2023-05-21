Two leaders, two cities, how will they move forward?

Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mayor Steve Allender and Tom Johnson of Elevate Rapid City will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘Tale of Two Cities’, exploring the working relationship between South Dakota’s two largest cities.

The discussion will be held Monday (May 22) at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn City Centre, Sioux Falls. The event is hosted by the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club. Mayor Allender and Johnson will be joined at the panel discussion by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Bob Mundt of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The Downtown Rotary Club says the show will highlight public and confidential area pioneers from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, talking about how they are cooperating to share thoughts and assets, using best practices, and working together to develop their cities and South Dakota. The leaders of the two communities will talk about how they are using their different economies, strong workforce, high quality of life, and creative ways of solving problems to come up with new ways to work together to move their cities and South Dakota forward.

