Smoky hazy skies stick around for a few more days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While some smoke may linger in the region through the weekend. Hopefully, most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will pass up and around the ridge and have a limited effect on the area. We stay warm into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly and the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. A brief break on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday the chance of severe weather returns with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

