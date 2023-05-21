Smoky hazy skies stick around for a few more days

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While some smoke may linger in the region through the weekend. Hopefully, most of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will pass up and around the ridge and have a limited effect on the area. We stay warm into the weekend with temperatures dropping slightly and the chance for isolated thunderstorms returning on Sunday. A brief break on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday the chance of severe weather returns with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rape allegedly took place between 2012 and 2013.
Trial date for man accused of 1st degree rape may change
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Gov. Kristi Noem holds a press event at a South Dakota grocery store during her 2022...
Gov. Kristi Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money

Latest News

More smoke returns this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Smoky again today. Temperatures slightly below normal.
Smoke lingers into the weekend, varying in intensity
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very smoky skies today