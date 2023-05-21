Smoke and thunderstorms in the forecast for this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Some smoke may linger in the region through the start of the week, but air quality and skies will slowly start to improve by Tuesday. Hazy skies will impact the development of thunderstorms tomorrow as the general chance for thunderstorms will mostly be in Montana and Wyoming. Monday will be our warmest day with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. We stay in the 70s and 80s all week with the chance of thunderstorms lingering into the weekend.

