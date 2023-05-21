Hardhats, Stars earn wins at home

Central softball ends regular season with double-digit victory
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats and Post 320 Stars added to their respective win columns Saturday as they hosted teams in a pair of doubleheaders. Plus, the Rapid City Central softball team celebrated its seniors by collecting 12 runs in their regular season finale. Ben Burns breaks down those highlights.

