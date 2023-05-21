Free fishing among weekend full of activities as Custer State Park Open House Weekend starts

The annual Open House Weekend is free for the whole family
By Alena Neves
Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The third weekend of May begins the Custer Stae Parks’ Open House Weekend celebrations for three days at Custer State Park beginning Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 all day long.

During this three-day event, residents and guests can enjoy free entrance into Custer State Park, take part in free fishing, and participate in a host of family fun activities. As for Custer State Park Resort, you are invited to a pancake feed, nature walks, a fishing derby, hayrack rides, nature programs and so much more.

To wrap up the weekend, guests are invited to the infamous Buffalo Chip, movie night, and lots of games and activities. Lydia Austin from Custer State Park says they will also have an ice cream social and a smores evening for the kids and urges everyone to come out and enjoy a fun weekend for free.

Watch the video above for more information.

