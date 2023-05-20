Trial date for man accused of 1st degree rape may change

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with first degree rape was in court Friday, preparing for a June 12 trial.

Aubry Glascock, 43, is charged with first degree rape. The alleged victim was younger than 13 years old at the time of the incident, which occurred between 2012 and 2013.

He currently has a trial date set for June 12, however, a motion to suppress evidence from that trial was entered Friday. Due to communication issues between the state and defense, that trial could be rescheduled.

If convicted, Glascock could spend up to life in prison and pay a fine of up to $50,000.

