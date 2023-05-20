Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City
The drag queen issue was sparked by a shot at South Dakota State University.
Drag queen show controversy drags on with new SD Board of Regents rules

Latest News

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis
Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting