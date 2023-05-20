New recruits experience pepper spray for the first time

Friday the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office put their new recruits to the test by pepper spraying them.
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office put their new recruits to the test by pepper spraying them.

Oleoresin Capsicum, better known as pepper spray, comes from plants like chili peppers. The spray, along with a taser, is one of the least lethal options officers have when a situation escalates.

“The spray is designed to actually cause physiological responses. It’s basically taking Tabasco sauce and rubbing it in your eyes, your mouth your nose. It causes those same types of responses where your eyes close, it’s hard to breath, and the first time people experience that we don’t want that to be in situation where they’re having to defend themselves or somebody else,” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Office training manager Tony Verchio.

During Friday’s training, new recruits were required to be sprayed in the face. While they coped with the pepper spray, they had to call for backup, spray a mannequin with their own pepper spray, and haul another classmate to safety. The training is designed to prepare students for situations they could experience in the field.

Some students had intense reactions.

“After it was done, I had to keep walking around to get that breeze on my face, but after that, kind of going along with the effects and having to keep trucking on really sucks. I really don’t want to have to this to somebody to be honest, but it was really fun to get to do it I guess,” one recruit said.

“It felt wonderful, a little spicy,” another recruit said.

The recruits go through ethics, de-escalation and defensive tactics training before heading to the academy to finish their training.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
The rape allegedly took place between 2012 and 2013.
Trial date for man accused of 1st degree rape may change
Seniors take a trip to the past as they head toward the future
Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer