Airport to ground control! Get ready for a meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport will hold an open-house public meeting to discuss and receive public input on a proposed ground transportation program at the City of Rapid City Council Hall Chambers, 300 6th Street in Rapid City, on Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m.

The operations of an airport can be significantly affected by a ground transportation program. Enhancing the experience of passengers is one of the primary advantages. A well-thought-out program can shorten wait times, ease traffic, and improve accessibility all around, making passengers’ journeys more pleasurable.

Notwithstanding traveler experience, a program can advance well-being and security by guaranteeing that main approved ground transportation administrators are permitted to lead business on air terminal property. This can diminish the gamble of mishaps and assist with keeping a solid climate for travelers and air terminal staff.

The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an overview of the proposed program and to receive comments and feedback. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide written comments. Taxi, rideshare, shuttle, and limo services are encouraged to attend.

For more information reach out to Megan Johnson at 605-791-6784.

