Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For most students, summer means a break from the classroom, but for others, it means wondering where their next meal will come from.

According to Feeding America, more children go hungry during the summer than during the school year, that’s because they lose access to school lunches.

But when school doors close, Youth and Family Services open up.

YFS will once again provide free lunches to children in the community. All kids can come and enjoy a meal while relaxing and getting away from the summer heat.

Lunches will be served at 410 East Monroe Street, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, adults who are accompanying children can receive a free lunch as well.

”So, during the school year, a lot of children receive free and reduced lunches through the school system. During the summertime, when they’re not in school, obviously that is not an option, but those children still need those meals. So, this is a way to partner with the community to help provide those meals,” said Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services.

Youth and Family Services summer lunch program starts June 5 and goes through August 16.

