Youth and Family Services offers free lunches for the summer

By Cyle Clark
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For most students, summer means a break from the classroom, but for others, it means wondering where their next meal will come from.

According to Feeding America, more children go hungry during the summer than during the school year, that’s because they lose access to school lunches.

But when school doors close, Youth and Family Services open up.

YFS will once again provide free lunches to children in the community. All kids can come and enjoy a meal while relaxing and getting away from the summer heat.

Lunches will be served at 410 East Monroe Street, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, adults who are accompanying children can receive a free lunch as well.

”So, during the school year, a lot of children receive free and reduced lunches through the school system. During the summertime, when they’re not in school, obviously that is not an option, but those children still need those meals. So, this is a way to partner with the community to help provide those meals,” said Brianna Nelson, communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services.

Youth and Family Services summer lunch program starts June 5 and goes through August 16.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Helpful or Hurtful? Legal professional discusses social media
Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit
Workers place the final steel beam on the School of Mines Mineral Industries building.
Schools of Mines closer to opening new Mineral Industries building