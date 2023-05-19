Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died when a car landed on top of her after being thrown from the vehicle during a crash, according to the Waco Police Department.

Authorities said the toddler was not properly secured in the vehicle when she ejected from the car around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the car off the child and began life-saving measures.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded
Kadence Gleason of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce joins us on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bands states away, travel to Sturgis for first ‘Legendary Battle of the Bands’
Eric Blue Bird is serving sentences for aggravated assault from both Jackson and Minnehaha...
Long Valley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbery and aggravated assualt
Jeanie Kirkpatrick, a friend of Kaitlin Leising, talks about the upcoming benefit on Good...
Community rallies to support the family of Kaitlin Leising
The construction project will take three to four months to complete.
Montana-Dakota Utilities to replace gas line in Rapid City

Latest News

Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party...
Teen missed graduation after being shot, receives high school diploma in hospital bed
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe
A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent