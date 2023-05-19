Smoky again today. Temperatures slightly below normal.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Smoke and haze will likely continue into the weekend, though it will vary in intensity. Temperatures today will be in the 60s with highs in the 70s to near 80° Saturday and Sunday. With such nice weather in the forecast, you will want to keep a close eye on the air quality, as it might not be healthy to do anything strenuous or be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible around the Big Horns and Sheridan on Saturday and the storm chances will shift to the Black Hills on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be more common in the forecast next week with chances for afternoon storms likely. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area. Right now, the Memorial Day Weekend looks potentially stormy - keep that in mind if you are planning outdoor activities that weekend.

